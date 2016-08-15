Olympics-Athletics-Bahrain's Jebet win 3,000m steeplechase gold

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Bahrain's Ruth Jebet blew away the competition to win the women's 3,000 metres steeplechase gold on Sunday, but narrowly missed out on the world record.

Jebet ran a bold race, bursting into the lead after a few laps and setting a blistering pace to win in 8 minutes, 59.75 seconds, just shy of the 8:58.81 world record set by Russia's Gulnara Galkina at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Kenya's Hyvin Kiyeng, who won the world title in Beijing last summer, was nearly 50m from the finish line when Jebet won, and had to settle for silver.

American Emma Coburn won United States' first ever medal in the steeplechase after winning bronze.