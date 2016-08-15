Olympics -Athletics-Colombia's Ibarguen wins triple jump gold

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Colombia's Caterine Ibarguen leapt 15.17 metres to snatch a gold medal in the women's triple jump on Sunday, fending off Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas to continue her dominance in the event.

The two-time world champion Ibarguen was hot-favourite going into the Rio Games and produced a season's best jump in the fourth round of the final to take gold.

Rojas' best of 14.98m, also in the fourth round, was enough for silver.

Kazakhstan's London Olympics champion Olga Rypakova pulled off the two best jumps of her season, but her 14.74m in the fifth round was only good enough for bronze. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)