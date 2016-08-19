FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Olympics News
August 19, 2016 / 7:25 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Athletics-China's Liu Hong wins women's 20km walk gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - China's Liu Hong won women's 20km walk final on Friday, fending off Mexico's Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez in a thrilling final kilometre dash to the finish line to snatch gold.

World champion Liu was touted as the hot favourite heading into the Rio Games and she lived up to the billing, powering away from Gonzalez as the finish line came into sight to win in 1:28:35.

Gonzalez entered the final kilometre in the lead but she was powerless to stop Liu's late onslaught on a hot and humid day, crossing the line 0.02 seconds behind the 29-year-old world record holder.

China's Lu Xiuzhi, who won silver at last year's world championships, had to settle for bronze. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
