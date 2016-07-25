Olympics-Australian team plans to move into Rio's Olympic Village on Wednesday

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 25 (Reuters) - The head of Australia's Olympics delegation in Rio de Janeiro said on Monday that organizers had made "fantastic" progress in addressing concerns over unfinished housing at the games and that the team expects to move in Wednesday.

The delegation, just under two weeks before the games begin on Aug. 5, said on Sunday it would not move into the Olympic Village because of shoddy plumbing and wiring that made their rooms uninhabitable.

Local organizers responded by saying they would fix the problems and have the rooms ready within days. (Reporting by Daniel Flynn, editing by G Crosse)