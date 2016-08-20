FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Olympics-Australian athletes questioned by police over accreditation
#Olympics News
August 20, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

Olympics-Australian athletes questioned by police over accreditation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Several Australian Olympic athletes were taken for questioning by Brazilian police late on Friday for entering the basketball arena without proper accreditation to watch a semi-final game between Australia and Serbia, an Australian team official said.

Fiona de Jong, chief executive of the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC), told reporters outside the police station that the athletes did not have the correct accreditation to be at the venue.

"The Brazil authorities and our officials are working through issues," she said. "No one has been arrested and we will provide you with a more detailed statement when these discussions have advanced."

Officials for the International Olympic Committee and the Rio 2016 organizing committee were not available for comment. (Reporting by Claire Watson)

