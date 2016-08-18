UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-Britain defeat China to take surprise bronze

* Ellis and Langridge stun fifth-ranked Chinese

* Team

* GB celebrate first badminton medal in 12 years (Adds details, quotes)

By Ian Ransom

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge capped a brilliant tournament for Britain by stunning China's Chai Biao and Hong Wei to clinch the men's doubles bronze at the Olympics on Thursday.

The rank outsiders were thrilled to have just made the knockout rounds but showed they belonged at the business end of the tournament with a composed 21-18 19-21 21-10 victory at the Riocentro.

Charging away in the decisive game, the world number 22 pair ruled the back of the court, repeatedly smashing through the Chinese defences to grab Team GB's first badminton medal since Gail Emms and Nathan Robertson took mixed doubles silver at the 2004 Athens Games.

"It's been a surreal week," said an elated Ellis, who slumped to the court and rolled around after winning match point.

"We weren't expected to get a medal. Coming here performing the way we have, beating the pairs we have is amazing.

"I don't think we've performed like that ever," added the 26-year-old from Huddersfield.

"So to do it on the very biggest stage, the pinnacle of our careers, it is amazing.

"And I'm so happy we've managed to do it together because we have had some ups and downs."

The pair had never won a trophy of any global significance but floored the third-ranked South Koreans Kim Gi-jung and Kim Sa-rang during the pool rounds before dumping Japan's eighth-ranked pair to reach the semi-finals.

The 31-year-old Langridge was overwhelmed and felt rewarded for years of hard graft and the nights where he lay "dying" on the sofa after hard training sessions.

"It is all worth it when you win a medal," he said.

"I'm just like -- I'm probably not going to take the medal off. I'm going to wear it every day."