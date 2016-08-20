FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2016 / 2:16 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Badminton-China's Chen defeats Lee for gold medal

Ian Ransom

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - China's Chen Long stepped out of compatriot Lin Dan's shadow to spoil Lee Chong Wei's hopes of a golden Olympic swansong and win the men's badminton title on Saturday.

The Malaysian's conqueror at successive world championship finals in 2014-15, the rangy Chinese was majestic in the 21-18 21-18 title-decider, soaking up fierce pressure and smashing through Lee's defences at a heaving Riocentro.

In a career dominated by near-misses, Lee lost his third successive final after being beaten by Chinese great Lin for the gold in Beijing and London.

Viktor Axelsen celebrated Denmark's second medal of the tournament by edging twice champion Lin 15-21 21-10 21-17 in the playoff for bronze, denying the Chinese great a medal in his Olympic swansong. (Editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
