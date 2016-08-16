Olympics-Badminton-Japan reach women's doubles final

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Misaki Matsumoto and Ayaka Takahashi put Japan in line for their first medal at the Olympic badminton by defeating South Korea's Jung Kyung-eun and Shin Seung-chan to reach the final of the women's doubles on Tuesday.

The top-ranked pair defended brilliantly against the world number five Koreans and were too strong at the net in the 21-16 21-15 win at the Riocentro.

The Japanese will play the winner of China's Tang Yuanting and Yu Yang and Denmark's Christinna Pedersen and Kamilla Rytter Juhl in the title-decider on Thursday.