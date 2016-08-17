FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Badminton-Indonesia beat Malaysia for mixed doubles gold

Ian Ransom

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Ahmad Tontowi and Liliyana Natsir stomped on Malaysia's dreams of a maiden Olympic gold medal at the badminton on Wednesday by hammering Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying in the mixed double final.

Roared to the title by dozens of feverish home fans, the world number three pairing pounced all over the Malaysians from the first point at the Riocentro and never dropped the pressure in the 21-14 21-12 win.

Tontowi and Natsir captured their delegation's first gold of the Rio Games and seventh in Olympic badminton, closing out the match when Goh netted the last shuttlecock.

Malaysia have waited 52 years for an Olympic champion but their hopes of breaking the drought were extinguished in just 44 minutes by the rampant Indonesians. (Editing by Nina Chestney)

