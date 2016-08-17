FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Basketball-Australia beats Lithuania to go through to men's semi-finals
#Olympics News
August 17, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Basketball-Australia beats Lithuania to go through to men's semi-finals

Steve Keating

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Australia was first through to the semi-finals of the men's basketball tournament on Wednesday, pounding Lithuania 90-64 as the upsets continued on the Rio Olympic hardwood.

A day after hot medal favourites Australia were surprised by Serbia in the women's basketball quarter-finals, the Boomers provided an upset of their own - knocking off third-ranked Lithuania to advance to the medal round.

By ranking, at number 11, Australia may have been the underdog but they have been one of top teams at the Olympic tournament and showed their class against Lithuania as they rolled to a 48-30 halftime lead and cruised to an easy win.

Patty Mills paced Australia with a game high of 24 points while Aron Baynes had 16 and Matthew Dellavedova chipped in with 15, all coming in the first half.

Australia will now take on the winner out of Croatia and Serbia in Friday's semi-finals. (Editing by Nina Chestney)

