Olympics-Basketball-Spain beats Serbia to reach women's gold medal final

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Spain eased past Serbia 68-54 on Thursday to reach the Olympic women's basketball gold medal final for the first time, where a possible showdown with the all-conquering United States awaits.

Spain, who have never won a medal in women's basketball, will face the winner of France and the unbeaten United States, who are bidding for their sixth straight gold.

While it was no surprise to see the United States in the semi-finals, Spain and Serbia were lucky to reach the last four.

Serbia (2-3), the only team with a losing record to make it out of group play, shocked second ranked Australia 73-71 while Spain needed a last gasp buzzer beater from Anna Cruz to get past Turkey 64-62.

Spain, who had edged Serbia 65-59 in their opening group game, dominated from the start, storming to 20-9 in the opening quarter and never trailed the rest of the way.