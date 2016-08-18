FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Olympics-Basketball-Spain beats Serbia to reach women's gold medal final
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 18, 2016 / 8:00 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Basketball-Spain beats Serbia to reach women's gold medal final

Steve Keating

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Spain eased past Serbia 68-54 on Thursday to reach the Olympic women's basketball gold medal final for the first time, where a possible showdown with the all-conquering United States awaits.

Spain, who have never won a medal in women's basketball, will face the winner of France and the unbeaten United States, who are bidding for their sixth straight gold.

While it was no surprise to see the United States in the semi-finals, Spain and Serbia were lucky to reach the last four.

Serbia (2-3), the only team with a losing record to make it out of group play, shocked second ranked Australia 73-71 while Spain needed a last gasp buzzer beater from Anna Cruz to get past Turkey 64-62.

Spain, who had edged Serbia 65-59 in their opening group game, dominated from the start, storming to 20-9 in the opening quarter and never trailed the rest of the way. (Editing by Nina Chestney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.