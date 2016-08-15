FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Olympics-Basketball-Brazil keep hopes alive with win over Nigeria
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 15, 2016 / 7:20 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Basketball-Brazil keep hopes alive with win over Nigeria

Steve Keating

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Brazil beat Nigeria 86-69 on Monday in men's basketball but will now have to sit back and watch the two remaining Group B contests to see if their efforts are enough to get them into the Olympic medal round.

The game may have lacked the electricity of the Brazil-Argentina clash two days earlier but none of the importance with any hope of qualifying for the knockout phase hanging on victory.

Brazil (2-3) must now wait for the outcome of the other group matches between Spain and Argentina and Lithuania and Croatia later on Monday before learning their fate.

Trailing by 11 at the half, Nigeria battled back to cut the Brazil advantage to 59-54 early in the final quarter, leaving the capacity crowd at the Carioca 1 Arena on the edge of their seats.

But the hosts calmed nerves with a 16-5 run to retake control 75-59, exiting the court to a thundering ovation. (Editing by Nina Chestney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.