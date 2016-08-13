FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Olympics-Basketball-As good as gold, Argentina beat Brazil in OT
#Olympics News
August 13, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Basketball-As good as gold, Argentina beat Brazil in OT

Steve Keating

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Argentina may not win gold in Olympic men's basketball but gave their fans the next best thing beating bitter rivals Brazil 111-107 in double overtime on Saturday, to all but end the host's hopes of reaching the knockout round.

With the victory, Argentina (3-1) moved to the top of the Group B standings on seven points while Brazil sat fifth in the six team pool on five and little chance of advancing.

At the final buzzer Brazil supporters, who had spent the final minutes chanting "eu acredito" (I believe), were left exhausted and stunned while Argentine fans celebrated, delighting in the particular cruel manner of their victory.

The game featured everything expected from two fierce sporting rivals with legitimate basketball pedigrees.

The pulsating showdown ebbed and flowed through four quarters and two overtimes that was finally decided when Manu Ginobili, who had a chance to end it in the first overtime with a last ditch shot, dropped two free throws with three seconds on the clock to put the contest out of reach. (Additional reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
