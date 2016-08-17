FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-U.S. answers critics with blowout win over Argentina
#Olympics News
August 17, 2016 / 11:36 PM / a year ago

Olympics-U.S. answers critics with blowout win over Argentina

Steve Keating

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The United States reaffirmed their status as gold medal favourites blowing away Argentina 105-78 on Wednesday to storm into the semi-finals of the Olympic men's basketball tournament.

Even though the U.S. finished group play without a loss, questions about their ability to claim a third straight gold swirled after three unimpressive narrow wins to close out preliminary play.

But they were back at their dominating and lethal best against Argentina, extending their Olympic winning streak to 23 games.

Clearly looking to send a message, the U.S. conceded the Argentines an early 19-10 lead then flexed their muscles going on a 26-2 run that linked the opening two quarters to take command.

The United States will now face Spain, 92-67 winners over France, on Friday for a place in the gold medal final. (Editing by Alison Williams)

