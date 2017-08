RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States won their sixth consecutive gold medal in women's Olympic basketball on Saturday, defeating Spain 101-72 in the final.

Three U.S. players - Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and Tamika Catchings - equalled the Olympic record of four gold medals in women's and men's basketball. (Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Bill Rigby)