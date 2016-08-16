FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Basketball-Serbia shock Australia to reach semi-finals

Steve Keating

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Serbia surprised second-ranked Australia 73-71 as the Olympic women's basketball quarter-finals opened with a shock upset on Tuesday.

Australia, a perfect 5-0 in preliminary-round play, could never find their rhythm against the 14th-ranked Serbians who sneaked into the last eight with a 2-3 record.

Ana Dabovic led Serbia with 24 points, including a clutch two-point jumper with 27 seconds remaining to help seal an unlikely victory.

When Australian captain Marianne Tolo's layup attempt at the buzzer clanged off the rim the Serbian bench ran onto the court dancing in wild celebration while the Opals, chasing a medal at a straight sixth Olympics were left stunned.

Serbia will now await the winner of Spain versus Turkey who meet later on Tuesday. (Editing by Clare Fallon)

