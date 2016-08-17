Olympics-Basketball-U.S. women cruise on day of last eight drama

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - After a day of suspense, nail-biting finishes and a huge upset, the United States advanced to the Olympic women's basketball semi-finals with the minimum of fuss on Tuesday, thumping Japan 110-64.

The U.S. brought some order to a wild day that began with two quarter-finals decided in the dying seconds, stretching their Olympic winning streak to 47 games as they zero in on a sixth consecutive gold medal.

The day began with Serbia (2-3), the only team with a losing record to make the Rio Games quarters, shocking second-ranked Australia 73-71 and ending the Opals' bid for a sixth-straight Olympic medal.

Third-seeds Spain nearly joined Australia at the exit until Anna Cruz settled the outcome with a last-gasp buzzer-beater to lift them to a 64-62 victory over Turkey.

France, ranked fourth in the world, closed out the quarter-final action stopping Canada 68-63 but also left it late.

Clinging to a one point lead with just under two minutes to play, France nudged in front 66-61 then held off the attacking Canadians over the closing seconds to clinch a final four spot.

The results set-up two contrasting semi-finals with the U.S. taking on France in a rematch of the 2012 London Games final, while Spain face Serbia in a clash featuring two teams making their first Olympic final four appearance.

With an overall record of 63-3, Olympic losses are rare for the U.S. but Japan can claim one of them, although it occurred 40 years ago at the 1976 Montreal Summer Games.

History, however, was of little help to 16th ranked Japan going up against a powerhouse that has outscored opponents by an average margin of 44.6 points per game in Rio.

Japan did well to stay with the Americans at 46-44 with two minutes to go in the opening half, but the U.S. finished with a 10-2 flurry to ease away.

From that point the result was predictable, the U.S. shooters finding their range to pour in over 100 points for the fifth time in six games in a lopsided contest.

However, France forward Endene Miyem said her team were not worried ahead of Thursday's semi-final.

"We don't have to go thinking we're going to lose, we have to go there and give everything we can so we'll see," she said.

"Everyone thinks the Americans are impossible to beat, maybe that is an advantage for France." (Editing by Patrick Johnston)