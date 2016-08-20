FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2016 / 8:21 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Basketball-U.S. rolls past Spain to sixth straight gold

Steve Keating

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States women's basketball team thumped Spain 101-72 to claim a sixth straight gold medal on Sunday to rubberstamp their credentials as one of the greatest Olympic sporting dynasties of all time.

After a sloppy start that saw Spain lead much of the opening quarter, the United States finally settled into their familiar rhythm, turning a 10-0 run into a 17 point halftime lead.

From then on there was no way back for Spain as the U.S. extended their Olympic winning streak to a staggering 49-0.

Only two other nations claim such a run of domination in an Olympic team sport.

The United States' Olympic men's basketball teams earned seven consecutive gold medals from 1936-1968 while India claimed six-straight men's field hockey gold medals from 1928-1956.

For Spain, the silver was their first in Olympic women's basketball. Earlier, Serbia beat France 70-63 in the bronze medal game. (Editing by Nina Chestney)

