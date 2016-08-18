FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Boxing-Boxing body AIBA reassigns top official after scoring uproar
#Olympics News
August 18, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Boxing-Boxing body AIBA reassigns top official after scoring uproar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Olympic boxing body AIBA has reassigned its French executive director Karim Bouzidi to a new role, a day after announcing that some judges and referees had been dropped from the tournament at the Rio Games.

It said in a statement that Franco Falcinelli, AIBA's most senior vice-president and European Boxing Confederation president, would take over operational responsibilities for the Olympic competition which ends on Sunday.

Bouzidi was not named directly in the statement but an AIBA official confirmed he was the executive director referred to.

"The latest decisions taken emphasised AIBA will not shy away from its responsibilities and will continue to ensure a level playing field and a fair and transparent sport," the statement said.

The boxing tournament has been hit by controversy over the new scoring system and allegations by some beaten boxers that they were "robbed" of victory. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
