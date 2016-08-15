FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Boxing-Giyasov sure of welterweight silver
August 15, 2016 / 5:55 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Boxing-Giyasov sure of welterweight silver

Alan Baldwin

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Uzbek welterweight and Cristiano Ronaldo fan Shakhram Giyasov made sure of at least a boxing silver medal on Monday after out-pointing Morocco's Mohammed Rabii 3-0 to reach the Olympic final.

His opponent in the gold medal bout will be decided in the evening semi-final between France's Souleymane Diop Cissokho and Kazakhstan's Daniyar Yeleussinov.

Rabii takes a bronze as a losing semi-finalist.

Giyasov, who beat Cuba's 2012 light-welterweight Olympic champion Roniel Iglesias in the previous round, has entertained Rio fans by celebrating victory in the style of Real Madrid soccer striker Ronaldo - leaping with mouth open, arms wide and legs apart.

In the middleweight category, Cuba's Arlen Lopez and Azerbaijan's Kamran Shakhsuvarly won their quarter-finals to secure bronze medals. They will fight each other on Thursday for a place in the final.

Lopez, the 2015 world champion and top seed in the draw, beat France's Christian Mbilli 3-0 while Shakhsuvarly overcame Kazakhstan's Zhanibek Alimkhanuly on a 2-1 split points decision.

In the women's lightweight quarter-finals, Finland's Mira Potkonen beat Ireland's 2012 champion Katie Taylor for at least a bronze medal. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Bill Rigby)

