Olympics-Boxing-Cuba's Ramirez wins bantamweight gold

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Cuba's Robeisy Ramirez won the men's Olympic bantamweight gold medal on Saturday and ended U.S. hopes of their first men's champion since 2004.

The 2012 flyweight gold medallist beat 19-year-old Shakur Stevenson, the bright prospect on the U.S. men's team who had reached the final after a semi-final walkover, on a split decision.

The gold was Cuba's second of the boxing tournament after Julio Cesar La Cruz secured the light-heavyweight title on Thursday.

Russia's Vladimir Nikitin and Uzbekistan's Murodjon Akhmadaliev took the bronze medals. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Clare Fallon)