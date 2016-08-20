FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Boxing-Cuba's Ramirez wins bantamweight gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Cuba's Robeisy Ramirez won the men's Olympic bantamweight gold medal on Saturday and ended U.S. hopes of their first men's champion since 2004.

The 2012 flyweight gold medallist beat 19-year-old Shakur Stevenson, the bright prospect on the U.S. men's team who had reached the final after a semi-final walkover, on a split decision.

The gold was Cuba's second of the boxing tournament after Julio Cesar La Cruz secured the light-heavyweight title on Thursday.

Russia's Vladimir Nikitin and Uzbekistan's Murodjon Akhmadaliev took the bronze medals. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Clare Fallon)

