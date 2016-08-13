Olympics-Boxing-Russian Tischenko clinches spot in heavyweight final

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Russia's Evgeny Tishchenko advanced to the Olympic heavyweight boxing final on Saturday, outreaching shorter Uzbek rival Rustam Tulaganov in a unanimous decision.

Tishchenko, a 25-year-old who stands 1.96 metres tall, said he relied on jabs and his long arms.

"I tried to use that advantage as much as I could," he said, speaking through a translator after the fight. "I tried mostly to use the front hand."

Tulaganov secured a bronze as will the loser of the second heavyweight semi-final later on Saturday. Olympic rules prohibit a third-place fight between losing semi-finalists.

Another Uzbek fighter, 23-year-old Shakhram Giyasov, earlier Saturday advanced to the welterweight semi-finals with a quarter-final victory over Roniel Iglesias, a southpaw Cuban.

Morocco's Mohammed Rabii, 23, also advanced, defeating Irishman Steven Donnelly in a split decision, two rounds to one. (Reporting by Paulo Prada; Editing by Brian Homewood)