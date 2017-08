RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Russia's Evgeny Tishchenko won the Olympic heavyweight boxing gold medal to a chorus of boos on Monday after beating Kazakhstan's Vasily Levit 3-0 on points.

Levit took the silver medal.

The bronze medals went to losing semi-finalists Rustam Tulaganov of Uzbekistan and Erislandy Savon of Cuba. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin Editing by Alison Williams)