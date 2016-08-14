FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Olympics-Boxing-Brazil secures at least silver with lightweight win
#Olympics News
August 14, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Boxing-Brazil secures at least silver with lightweight win

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Lightweight Robson Conceição secured at least a silver medal for Olympic host country Brazil on Sunday, defeating Cuban world champion Lázaro Alvarez before a boisterous hometown crowd.

His victory, by unanimous decision following a fast-paced third round that lifted spectators from their seats, gives Brazil a shot at its first Olympic boxing gold. In 2012 it won a silver along with two bronzes at the London Games.

Conceição, a 27-year-old who was eliminated in early stages of the last two Olympics, said he is more focused now and driven, especially on a Sunday that happens to be Father's Day in Brazil, after the birth of a daughter in 2014.

"I even disconnected from social media," he said, underscoring his single-minded focus on winning. "I promised my daughter that I would fight for a medal for her."

Tension between the two boxers' staffs following the fight led to a shouting match in front of reporters after a Cuban coach complained that the Brazilians were celebrating too loudly.

On Tuesday Conceição, from the north-eastern Brazilian city of Salvador, will face the winner of a second semi-final bout on Sunday evening between Mongolia's Otgondalai Dorjnyambuu and France's Sofiane Oumiha. (Reporting by Paulo Prada and Pedro Fonseca, editing by Neil Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
