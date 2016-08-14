FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Boxing-Uzbekistan's Dusmatov wins light-flyweight gold
August 14, 2016 / 6:05 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Boxing-Uzbekistan's Dusmatov wins light-flyweight gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan's light-flyweight Hasanboy Dusmatov won the first gold medal of the Olympic boxing competition on Sunday when he beat Colombia's Yurberjen Martinez on a unanimous points decision.

Martinez took the silver. Losing semi-finalists Joahnys Argilagos of Cuba and Nico Hernandez of the United States won the bronze medals.

Hernandez's was the first boxing medal for the U.S. men since the 2008 Beijing Games when heavyweight Deontay Wilder also won bronze. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)

