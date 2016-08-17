Olympics-Boxing-Kazakhstan's Yeleussinov wins welterweight gold

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's Daniyar Yeleussinov outpointed Uzbekistan's Shakhram Giyasov 3-0 to win Olympic welterweight gold on Wednesday and continue his country's dominance of the division.

Morocco's Mohammed Rabii and France's Souleymane Diop Cissokho won bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.

It was the fourth Games in a row that a Kazakh boxer had taken the welterweight gold. Serik Sapiyev won in London 2012, Bakhyt Sarsekbayev in Beijing in 2008 and Bakhtiyar Artayev in Athens in 2004.