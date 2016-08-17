Olympics-Boxing-Kazakhstan's Yeleussinov wins welterweight gold

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's Daniyar Yeleussinov outpointed Uzbekistan's Shakhram Giyasov 3-0 to win Olympic welterweight gold on Wednesday and continue his country's dominance of the division.
Morocco's Mohammed Rabii and France's Souleymane Diop Cissokho won bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.
It was the fourth Games in a row that a Kazakh boxer had taken the welterweight gold. Serik Sapiyev won in London 2012, Bakhyt Sarsekbayev in Beijing in 2008 and Bakhtiyar Artayev in Athens in 2004.
Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond