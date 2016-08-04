FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

Olympics-Boxing-All 11 Russian boxers cleared to compete in Rio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - All 11 Russian boxers who qualified for the Rio Olympics have been given the all clear to compete at the Games, the International Boxing Association (AIBA) said on Thursday.

"AIBA has carried out an individual analysis of the anti-doping record of each of the 11 Russian boxers qualified for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games..." AIBA said in a statement.

"That process is now complete and confirmation has been received from the IOC Review Panel that the following 11 Russian boxers are eligible to compete at Rio 2016."

Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
