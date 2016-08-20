FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Olympics-Boxing-Adams retains women's flyweight title
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 20, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Boxing-Adams retains women's flyweight title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The first woman to win an Olympic boxing gold medal became the first to repeat the feat on Saturday when Britain's Nicola Adams retained her flyweight title by beating France's Sarah Ourahmoune.

Adams, 33, became the first British boxer to win two successive golds since London policeman Harry Mallin won the middleweight division at the 1920 Antwerp and 1924 Paris Games.

Ourahmoune's silver was France's fifth medal of the tournament.

Ren Cancan of China, the 2012 silver medallist, and Colombia's Ingrit Valencia Victoria took bronze as losing semi-finalists.

Women's boxing was introduced to the Olympics at the 2012 London Games, with Adams the first of three champions. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.