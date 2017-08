RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - France's Estelle Mossely celebrated her 24th birthday on Friday by winning the women's Olympic lightweight boxing gold medal after boyfriend Tony Yoka had reached the super-heavyweight final.

China's Yin Junhua, beaten 2-1 on a split decision, took silver for China's first medal of the boxing competition.

Losing semi-finalists Mira Potkonen of Finland and Anastasia Belyakova of Russia took bronze medals. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)