Olympics-Boxing-Shields wins women's middleweight gold

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Claressa Shields defended her middleweight title on Sunday to become the first U.S. boxer in 112 years to win two Olympic gold medals.

Shields beat Nouchka Fontijn, whose silver medal was the first by a Dutch boxer since heavyweight Arnold Vanderlyde won bronze in 1992, by a unanimous points decision.

Kazakhstan's Dariga Shakimova and China's Li Qian took the bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.

The last American boxer to win two golds was Oliver Kirk, who won both the bantamweight and featherweight titles at the same 1904 St. Louis Olympics, where only U.S. boxers took part. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Bill Rigby)