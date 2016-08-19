FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Olympics-Beach volleyball-Netherlands beat Russia to take bronze
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 19, 2016 / 2:16 AM / a year ago

Olympics-Beach volleyball-Netherlands beat Russia to take bronze

Stephen Eisenhammer

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Netherlands' Alexander Brouwer and Robert Meeuwsen beat Russia's Konstantin Semenov and Viacheslav Krasilnikov 2-0 to take bronze, their country's first ever beach volleyball medal, in a tight match at the Rio Games on Thursday.

Brouwer and Meeuwsen had never competed at an Olympics before but appeared unfazed by the big stage, using a more clinical attack to prevail 23-21 22-20 on a damp night in Copacabana where the arena was only half full.

The Russians were left to rue two wasted set points in the first, as the Netherlands went on to take that set before asserting their dominance in the second.

Meeuwsen effectively countered the towering six-foot 11-inch (2.10 metres) Semenov at the net, often drawing the big Russian out wide where his block attempts bounced out of play. (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.