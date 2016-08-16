FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Olympics-Beach volleyball-Germans beat Brazil, secure first women's medal
#Olympics News
August 16, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Beach volleyball-Germans beat Brazil, secure first women's medal

Brad Haynes

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - German beach volleyball duo Laura Ludwig and Kira Walkenhorst won back-to-back sets against Brazilians Larissa Franca and Talita Antunes in the Olympic semifinal on Tuesday, setting themselves up for a historic medal.

Ludwig and Walkenhorst will be their country's first women to medal in the event after beating the Brazilians 21-18 21-12.

With the fans slow to fill the Copacabana stadium for the first match of the day, the Germans seized on an unusually tranquil atmosphere to steal the first set and walk away with the second before the Brazilian duo could hit their rhythm.

"It was really important winning the first set and we knew we had to have patience," said Ludwig. "I think I was the most nervous for this match because we were in the semi and in front of this crowd."

In the final, the Germans will face either Brazil's reigning world champions, Agatha Bednarczuk and Barbara Seixas, or three-time Olympic gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings and her U.S. partner April Ross. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
