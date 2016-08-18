FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Beach Volleyball-U.S. beat Brazil to take bronze
August 18, 2016 / 2:21 AM / a year ago

Olympics-Beach Volleyball-U.S. beat Brazil to take bronze

Stephen Eisenhammer and Brad Haynes

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - American beach volleyball duo Kerri Walsh Jennings and April Ross came from a set down to beat Brazil 2-1 and clinch the bronze medal at the Rio Games on Wednesday in front of a hostile crowd.

Walsh Jennings, the sport's most successful player ever with three gold medals, dominated at the net during the second and third sets as the Americans overpowered Brazil's Larissa Franca and Talita Antunes 17-21 21-17 15-9.

For Walsh Jennings, it was not the fourth gold medal she had cherished, but she leaves Rio having lost only one Olympic beach volleyball match during her stellar career, Tuesday's semi-final against Brazilian pair Agatha Bednarczuk and Barbara Seixas.

Walsh Jennings made six blocks during the match, four of them coming in the final set, as the American showed her experience to keep cool in front of a partisan crowd that booed every U.S. serve, and loudly cheered the early Brazilian lead. (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)

