a year ago
Olympics-Canoe Sprint-Brazil's Queiroz dos Santos secures third Olympic medal
#Olympics News
August 20, 2016 / 1:01 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Canoe Sprint-Brazil's Queiroz dos Santos secures third Olympic medal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian Isaquias Queiroz dos Santos was denied a golden finish to his crackling Olympic run on Saturday, coming in second in the men's C-2 1000-metre race.

Germany won gold in the highly anticipated canoe sprint event in 3:43.912, nearly a full second ahead of the Brazilian boat, while Ukraine took bronze.

The victory, alongside Jan Vandrey, marked German paddler Sebastian Brendel's second gold of the Games. Brendel took gold in the men's C-1 1000 metres on Tuesday, successfully defending his Olympic title in the event.

Queiroz dos Santos previously won silver and bronze in the men's C-1 1000 metres and men's C-2 200 metres, respectively.

Charming home-country crowds since his debut here at the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon, Queiroz dos Santos is Brazil's first-ever Olympic medallist in canoe sprint.

Queiroz dos Santos and team mate Erlon de Souza Silva led for much of the race to wild applause from the crowd, which chanted "Brazil! Brazil! Brazil!" Onlookers outside the venue crowded the sidewalk and peered across the lagoon to watch.

Germany overtook the field only in the last moments, claiming first place in the home stretch. (Reporting By Amy Tennery in Rio de Janeiro; editing by Clare Lovell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
