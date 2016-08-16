FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Olympics-Canoe Sprint-Hungarian double unseats German returning champs
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 16, 2016 / 1:26 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Canoe Sprint-Hungarian double unseats German returning champs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Hungary snatched gold from returning Olympic champions Germany by a breathtakingly slim margin on Tuesday in the women's K-2 500-metre sprint.

Danuta Kozak and Gabriella Szabo won in 1:43.687 as the Germans nipped at their heels, claiming silver less than a 10th of a second later.

Poland, who were third in London, added another bronze to their collection.

But it was not a day just for spoilers on Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon.

New Zealand's Lisa Carrington fended off the competition in a tight race for first in the women's kayak single 200 metres, claiming her second Olympic gold in the event. (Reporting By Amy Tennery in Rio de Janeiro; editing by Clare Lovell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.