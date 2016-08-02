FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2016 / 2:17 PM / a year ago

Olympics will not hinder Brazil's giant corruption probe -police chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CURITIBA, Brazil, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Olympic Games will not hinder a giant corruption investigation centered on state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA but could reduce the number of police available for arrests and sweeps, police chief Igor Romario said on Tuesday.

Thousands of police officers have been posted in Rio de Janeiro to beef up security ahead of South America's first Olympics, which start on Friday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the federal police arrested two people as part of an investigation into the participation of builder Galvao Queiroz into the Petrobras bribery scheme. (Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

