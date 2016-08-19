FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Olympics-Cycling-American Fields takes gold in men's BMX final
#Olympics News
August 19, 2016 / 6:35 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Cycling-American Fields takes gold in men's BMX final

Martyn Herman

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - American Connor Fields powered home to Olympic BMX gold after a thrilling final at the X Park on Friday.

Fields trailed compatriot Nicholas Long at the halfway point of the final but produced a stunning couple of turns to take the title from Dutch rider Jelle van Gorkom.

Colombia's Carlos Alberto Ramirez Yepes was third after edging out Long in a photo finish.

An ecstatic Fields, who recovered from a badly broken hand in April, threw down his bike in the finish area and leapt into the arms of his support team.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

