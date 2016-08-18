Olympics-Cycling-Strombergs' dream of third gold over after crash

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Maris Strombergs' hopes of a third consecutive Olympic BMX title were blown away on Thursday as the Latvian failed to reach the semi-finals after crashing the first run of his heat.

Strombergs and Britain's former world champion Liam Phillips both crashed out with Phillips unable to continue in the competition. Strombergs rode the next two runs but was knocked out on points.

Tricky winds made the course treacherous and the heats were littered with accidents.

French gold medal favourite Joris Daudet also missed out on the semi-finals.