Olympics-Cycling-Fire threatens mountain bike course

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - A fire was threatening the course that will stage the Olympic mountain bike competition on Monday after a controlled rubbish burn spread out of control in high winds.

Photographs posted on the Twitter page of Canadian Cyclist website showed flames licking the hills surrounding the venue at Deodoro, 43km from the main Olympic Park.

Cycling governing body the UCI said it was monitoring the situation.

“We are aware that there was a fire this afternoon in the vicinity of the Rio 2016 Mountain Bike course,” it said.

"It is understood the fire is now under control. Assessment of any potential impact on the Mountain Bike course will be made tomorrow."