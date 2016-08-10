FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
FACTBOX-Olympics-Cycling-Record-breaking women's time trial champion Kristin Armstrong
August 10, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

FACTBOX-Olympics-Cycling-Record-breaking women's time trial champion Kristin Armstrong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - American Kristin Armstrong became the first cyclist to win the same road event at three different Olympic Games on Wednesday, taking gold in the women's 29.7km time trial.

Here are some more landmarks she has reached.

* First female Olympic cyclist to win gold medals at three Olympics Games -- matching the male record held by Britons Chris Hoy and Bradley Wiggins, German Jens Fiedler and Russian Vyacheslav Ekimov.

* On winning a day before her 43rd birthday she became the oldest female Olympic cycling champion, breaking the record she set when winning in London.

* Second oldest Olympic cycling champion after Juan Esteban Curuchet (Spain) in the 2008 Madison.

* Oldest American Olympic cycling champion

* Three Olympic gold medals in cycling puts her second on the women's all-time list alongside France's Felicia Ballenger. Only Leontien Zijlaard-van Moorsel (4) has more. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Julien Pretot)

