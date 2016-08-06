FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Cycling-Belgian Van Avermaet wins thrilling road race
#Olympics News
August 6, 2016 / 7:00 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Cycling-Belgian Van Avermaet wins thrilling road race

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

By Martyn Herman

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Belgian Greg van Avermaet snatched a dramatic gold medal in the men's Olympic road race, outsprinting Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang alongside the Copacabana beach after a spectacular day of racing on Saturday.

Italy's Vincenzo Nibali looked primed to win gold but crashed heavily on the final descent of the 237.5km route, leaving Poland's Rafal Majka out on his own.

Majka tried valiantly to hold on but with victory in sight he was caught less than two kilometres from the finish line by Van Avermaet and Fuglsang.

Van Avermaet's powerful sprint told in the final 100 metres as he sped across the line to claim the gold medal.

Majka hung on for third place. (Editing by Ed Osmond)

