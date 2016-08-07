FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Cycling-Dutch rider Van Der Breggen wins women's road race
#Olympics News
August 7, 2016 / 7:40 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Cycling-Dutch rider Van Der Breggen wins women's road race

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Dutch cyclist Anna van der Breggen produced a perfectly-timed burst to snatch Olympic gold in a dramatic climax to the women’s road race alongside the Copacabana on Sunday.

Her team mate Annemiek van Vleuten was on course for victory but suffered a horrific-looking crash on the descent of the Vista Chinesa climb with around 10km left.

American Mara Abbott was left as the sole leader on the flat run in to the finish line but with victory tantalisingly close she was caught by Van Der Breggen, Emma Johansson of Sweden and Italy’s Elisa Longo Borghini.

Johansson took the silver with Longo Borghini third.

It was the second day running that the Rio course produced a spectacular spectacle and the second day a crash affected the outcome of the race.

On Saturday, Italy’s Vincenzo Nibali lost control in almost the same spot as Van Vleuten and broke both collar bones. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Frank Pingue)

