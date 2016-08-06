FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Cycling-Belgium's van Avermaet wins men's road race
August 6, 2016 / 6:40 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Cycling-Belgium's van Avermaet wins men's road race

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Belgium's Greg van Avermaet won the men's cycling road race on the first day of the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, after a crash on a high-speed descent by leader Italy's Vincenzo Nibali in the race's final minutes.

Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang and Poland's Rafal Majka took second and third in the 237.5 km course, which featured some 5,000 metres of climbing along the hilly Copacabana coast. (Reporting by Martyn Herman and Scott Malone; Editing by Bill Rigby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
