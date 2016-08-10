REFILE-UPDATE 1-Olympics-Cycling-Swiss Cancellara wins men's time trial

(Fixes typo in lead)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Swiss Fabian Cancellara outclassed his rivals to win the Olympic time trial gold for the second time on Wednesday, powering to victory after a masterful ride around the 54.5km circuit.

After a tremendous first 10km in damp conditions alongside Rio's stunning Pontal beach, the 35-year-old Cancellara, nicknamed Spartacus, held firm on the hilly sections and blasted to the finish to win by 47 seconds.

Dutchman Tom Dumoulin, whose place had been in jeopardy after breaking his wrist on the Tour de France, was second.

Chris Froome, hoping to emulate compatriot Bradley Wiggins in 2012 by winning the Tour de France and Olympic gold in the space of weeks, was never able to match Cancellara's pace.

However, the British rider took a bronze, 62 seconds back, repeating his performance from the event at London 2012.

There was frustration for Australian Rohan Dennis who needed a bike change during the race, ultimately costing him a medal as he finished fifth, eight seconds behind Froome. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Julien Pretot and Toby Davis)