FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Olympics-Cycling-Trott extends lead in omnium as Brits dominate again
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 16, 2016 / 2:46 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Cycling-Trott extends lead in omnium as Brits dominate again

Martyn Herman

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Defending champion Laura Trott extended her lead at the top of the Olympic track cycling women's omnium on Tuesday after posting the second fastest time in the two-lap time trial.

After four of the six events the British rider is 12 points ahead of Belgium's Jolien D'Hoore and 16 better off than American Sarah Hammer.

Trott is bidding for a second gold medal at the Rio Games, having already won the team pursuit in a world record time.

She also won both events in London.

On Monday Trott, 24, finished second in the scratch race before winning the individual pursuit and elimination events.

The two remaining events are the flying lap and the points race.

The track programme concludes at the Rio velodrome on Tuesday when, as well as the omnium, the women's sprint and men's keirin will also be decided.

Britain have won four of the seven titles so far and could be set for more with Rebecca James and Katy Marchant both into the semi-finals of the sprint.

James is up against Elis Ligtlee of the Netherlands, who beat her to gold in the kierin, while Marchant faces twice world champion Kristina Voegel of Germany. Voegel, at 25, is the oldest of the four qualifiers, who have an average age of 23. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Lovell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.