a year ago
Olympics-Cycling-Britain's Kenny wins keirin gold to take haul to six
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Commentary
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Technology
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
#Olympics News
August 16, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Cycling-Britain's Kenny wins keirin gold to take haul to six

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Britain's Jason Kenny won the men's track cycling keirin on Tuesday, taking his gold medal haul to six and equalling Chris Hoy's record for the country's most Olympic titles.

In a tense race around Rio's boards, Kenny had too much pace down the final stretch, recovering from a slow start to finish just clear.

Matthijs Buchli of the Netherlands won silver and Malaysia's Azizulhasni Awang took bronze.

The final had to be restarted twice after issues with the positioning of the riders and the electric bike that sets the pace in the early laps. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
