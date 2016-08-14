FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Olympics-Cycling-Kenny outsprints team mate to land more British gold
#Olympics News
August 14, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Cycling-Kenny outsprints team mate to land more British gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Jason Kenny remains the king of the track cycling sprints after comfortably beating fellow Britain Callum Skinner in the Olympic final on Sunday.

Kenny, who was a team mate of Skinner's when Britain took gold in the team sprint this week, won both heats on the Rio boards with something to spare.

He has now claimed five Olympic golds.

His victory continued Britain's gold rush at the Games. They have so far won four out of six track cycling events. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
