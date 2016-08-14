Olympics-Cycling-Kenny outsprints team mate to land more British gold

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Jason Kenny remains the king of the track cycling sprints after comfortably beating fellow Britain Callum Skinner in the Olympic final on Sunday.

Kenny, who was a team mate of Skinner's when Britain took gold in the team sprint this week, won both heats on the Rio boards with something to spare.

He has now claimed five Olympic golds.

His victory continued Britain's gold rush at the Games. They have so far won four out of six track cycling events. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)