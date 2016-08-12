FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Olympics-Cycling-Britain set world record in men's team pursuit
#Olympics News
August 12, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Cycling-Britain set world record in men's team pursuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Britain set a new track cycling world record in men's team pursuit as they romped into the Olympic final on Friday.

The team of Bradley Wiggins, Ed Clancy, Steven Burke and Owain Doull roared round the velodrome to set a time of three minutes 50.570 seconds, beating their previous mark of 3:51.659 set at the London Olympics in 2012.

They will face Australia in the final as they seek a third consecutive Olympic title in the event.

Britain's women also set a world record in the team pursuit on qualifiers on Thursday.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

