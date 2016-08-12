Olympics-Cycling-Britain win team pursuit gold, Wiggins breaks medal record

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Bradley Wiggins led Britain to track cycling team pursuit gold in a thrilling Olympic final against Australia on Friday.

Britain were trailing for most of the 4,000m race but stormed back to win in three minutes 50.265 seconds.

Victory meant Wiggins, 36, became Britain's most decorated Olympian with eight medals -- one more than fellow cyclist Chris Hoy who was commentating in the stands.

Denmark took the bronze. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)