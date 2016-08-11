Olympics-Cycling-Britain set Olympic record in team sprint qualifying

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Britain set a new Olympic men's team sprint record to top qualifying as action started at the velodrome on Thursday, edging out world champions New Zealand.

The trio Philip Hindes, Jason Kenny and Callum Skinner clocked 42.562 seconds for the three laps to beat the 42.600 Britain set when winning gold in London four years ago.

New Zealand, anchored by Eddie Dawkins, clocked 42.673.

Australia were third fastest.

The eight fastest teams go through to the first round before the finals when the medals will be decided.